Eric Staal Signs One-Day Deal To Retire As Hurricane

Eric Staal played just 1,000 games with the Carolina Hurricanes, so it's only fitting that he'll officially wrap up his NHL career with the Canes.

The oldest of the Staal brothers, made his debut with the Hurricanes during the 2003-04 season and went on to be part of the team that won the Stanley Cup in 2006.

Staal stayed in Carolina until 2016 at which point he was dealt to the New York Rangers. After that, he spent some time with the Minnesota Wild before splitting the 2020-21 season with between the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens.

His final season consisted of a handful of games with the AHL's Iowa Wild and then the bulk of the 2022-23 season with the Florida Panthers which ended with a run to the Stanley Cup Final. The Cats of course lost out to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Of course, the salad days for Eric Staal were in Raleigh, so it's only fitting that that's where his NHL career will officially conclude.

"From the time I arrived in Raleigh at 18 years old and throughout my 12 years there, I felt the love and support of the fans and organization in a way that will always feel special to me," Staal said, per NHL.com. There was no doubt in my mind that when it became time to hang up my skates, I would want to retire as a Carolina Hurricane. To now also know that the team is retiring my No. 12 is truly humbling and I am extremely grateful and honored."

What a career Eric Staal has had, and I think that's one of the biggest no-brainer jersey retirements in recent memory. The second he decided he was ready to hang them up for good, it was time to start sewing up a banner.

Congratulations to him on one hell of a career.