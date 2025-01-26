Empire State Building Again Commits NYC Sports Treason, Lights Up Building In Honor Of Eagles

The Empire State Building of all places is facing serious backlash for committing New York sports treason.

Earlier Sunday, the building’s official X account tweeted that it would be lighting up its tower with the colors of the teams that would win their respective conference championship games. While the reward is that it could be turning blue for the Buffalo Bills (though that seems unlikely at this point), the risk is that the tower could be green for the Philadelphia Eagles.

But before either game was decided they said they would honor their bet. Mind you, this building is no more than 10 miles from the home stadium of the New York Giants, who have had to watch their former franchise running back Saquon Barkley run roughshod over the NFL - in Eagles colors, no less.

Toward the end of the game, the account pleaded with Washington to save the building from doing the unthinkable.

However, Philly had other ideas. After Barkley scored three touchdowns in a 55-23 rout of the Washington Commanders , the tower lit up green for all of the Big Apple to feast their eyes on.

Look, I’m all for honoring a bet and keeping your word. But why even make the bet in the first place? You know you will have to do something heinous in the eyes of New Yorkers in the very real case the Eagles won. Why not just sit this one out and enjoy some football like the rest of us?

Plenty of fans were not happy with what they saw.

Let’s hope that Josh Allen and the Bills can save America so that they don’t have to see a red Empire State Building in a couple of hours in support of the Chiefs.