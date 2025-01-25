Eagles Cornerback Darius Slay Hints That NFC Championship Could Be His Final Home Game In Philly

Sunday afternoon's NFC Championship game in Philadelphia between the Eagles and the Washington Commanders should be a good one, but there's also a chance that it's a Philly swan song for Birds cornerback Darius Slay.

The 34-year-old started his career with the Detroit Lions in 2013 after being drafted in the second round of that year's draft out of Mississippi State, but since 2020, Slay has been a mainstay of the Eagles defense.

NBC Sports Philadelphia's Ashlyn Sullivan is reporting that Slay is leaning toward Sunday's game being his last home game at Lincoln Financial Field.

But it sounds like whether that will be because he's hanging 'em up for good or simply moving on from the Birds remains to be seen.

Sullivan reported that Slay said he's about 85 percent sure (which is weirdly specific) that he'll play another season in the NFL, but he's come to terms with the fact that that season will likely not be in Philadelphia.

Slay does have another year on his current deal, but it would all depend on what the Eagles plan to do with him over the offseason.

According to CBS Sports, the Eagles have quite a few options on their roster as it already stands with names like Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, Kelee Ringo, and Isaiah Rodgers as possible options for the team to shuffle around if they decide to move on from Slay.

However, if Slay does decide to play one more year — which would be his 13th in the league — he insisted that he wouldn't play beyond 13 seasons.

Whatever he ultimately decides to do, the first order of business for Slay and the Eagles will be getting past the surprising Washington Commanders and Punching their ticket to the Super Bowl, which would be their second appearance in three years.