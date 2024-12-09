Eagles Run To Another Postseason Berth But The Passing Game Has Problems

There should have been some celebration by the Philadelphia Eagles after they won their ninth consecutive game on Sunday. After all, the victory over the Carolina Panthers and losses by other teams clinched the Eagles a postseason berth for the fourth consecutive season.

And that's the longest playoff streak the franchise has authored since the turn of the century from 2000-2004.

Eagles Good News Is Nobody Died

But, nope.

The Eagles were seemingly close to hating life after a 22-16 victory.

They said things that made them sound like the Eeyore of the NFL.

"It was good," left tackle Jordan Mailata said, assessing the performance. "It wasn't like somebody died."

After they beat the Panthers in a game that was more of a nail-biter than most expected, coach Nick Sirianni had to tell his players they shouldn't get so transfixed by the possibility of being great that they lose sight of playing good enough.

"Enjoy the victory. Don't be a prisoner of your expectations. Enjoy it," Sirianni said he told his players. "But we’ve got a lot to clean up. There is no doubt about that. So, enjoy it for the night."

If that indeed was the message, the players mostly ignored it.

"It wasn't good enough," receiver A.J. Brown said. "We did good things at times, but it wasn't good enough."

A.J. Brown Upset With Passing Game

The Eagles offense passed the ball for all of 108 yards and that's why there were detractors in the locker room. And it began with receiver Brown who was solemn and stoic and succinct.

"Passing," Brown said when asked what the offense needs to improve on.

When asked how hard it is for a receiver to get into a rhythm when the offense isn't passing the ball much – Philly attempted 21 passes this game – Brown responded, "Incredibly tough."

Brown was much more forthcoming with his body language on the sideline than the spoken word in his postgame interview.

After a couple instances in which he got open against man-coverage, Brown was clearly frustrated by not getting the ball from quarterback Jalen Hurts. Brown didn't have a target until just prior to halftime and finished with 4 catches for 43 yards.

And after a three-and-out, he was particularly peeved, tossing his helmet along the sideline.

So he and Hurts had a conversation about this, right? Because that's what would seem smart for the team's highest-paid wide receiver and one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks would to do, right?

"Not too much conversation," Brown said. "I don't know."

Jalen Hurt Addresses Issues

Hurts was asked about this and gave some vague word salad answer that, frankly, solved about as much as the team's passing game.

"It isn’t about solving anything," Hurts said. "Everybody has a reason to want more. It’s a fair desire of being in fullness to where we can be because we've done it before.

"Just got to build, got to progress. Have to find a way to come together and come in synch as a unit and play complementary ball."

What does that all mean?

Look, it's fair the Eagles have leaned on their running game much of this season. Running back Saquon Barkley is having a career year and is playing like an MVP candidate.

He gained 124 rushing yards and averaged 6.2 yards per carry this game.

But the NFL is a passing league and there needs to be a certain balance. There also needs to be a certain confidence in the passing game because at some point the Eagles may find themselves in a shootout with the Detroit Lions or someone.

Jalen Hurts Has To Fix It

So the onus is on Hurts to make this stuff happen. It's on him.

He needs to rise to the press clippings that have anointed him one of the league's best quarterbacks when, in fact, he's not often at that level.

And, by the way, this team needs to embrace the process of development it is obviously going through.

The Eagles on Sunday came to the game with both Brown and DeVonta Smith. The offensive line was intact. But Brown did miss three games early in the season, as did Smith. Tight end Dallas Goedert, meanwhile, is on injured reserve.

And getting on the same page does require some time.

But it is Week 15 now and the Eagles are being asked if conversations about getting the passing game in synch after 13 games should still be necessary.

"No," Hurts said. "I just say no."