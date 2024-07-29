Dwyane Wade Couldn't Stop Making Weird Pronoun 'Jokes' During Olympic Broadcast

Dwyane Wade was on the call for the U.S. men's basketball team's opening game in the Olympics against Serbia on Sunday and simply could not stop making pronoun jokes on the broadcast.

The former NBA star made his first pronoun-related comment early in the first half of the contest before mentioning pronouns on two other occasions.

"Y’all know his pronouns – he/him!" Wade said when talking about LeBron James early in the game. Then, after a made layup by James in the third quarter, Wade said "America, you know him as LeBron James, I know him personally. His pronouns are he/him."

Wade made a similar comment about Kevin Durant using he/him pronouns while talking about the superstar.

While quite literally everyone who watched Team USA's victory over Serbia heard Wade's multiple pronoun jokes, he decided to make a post about it on social media as well for good measure.



Wade is well-versed in the pronoun game given that he is a father of a son who formally transitioned to a transgender girl in 2020.

It wasn't just Wade's heavy use of pronouns that caught viewers' attention throughout the broadcast. He didn't offer much commentary about the actual game taking place, but instead added color by telling stories from his own playing days and bringing the moment back to himself whenever there was an opportunity.

Team USA got off to a slow start against Serbia, but ultimately pulled away after Durant came off the bench and put on a show during the first half scoring 21 points while going a perfect 8-for-8 from the field. James didn't miss any of his five shot attempts during the opening 20 minutes of play either.

After their 110-84 win over Serbia, the Americans will now take on South Sudan on Wednesday, a team they only managed to beat by a single point during a tune-up game before the Olympics.