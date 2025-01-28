Duke Player Throws Up All Over Court In Wild Game That Also Featured Student Appearing To Pass Out In Stands

The second half of the NC State - Duke men's college basketball game on Monday night had plenty of drama. Not only did the Blue Devils erase their four-point halftime deficit, but they also had their center throw up all over the court in the middle of the action while a student appeared to pass out in the stands shortly thereafter.

Both incidents forced a pause in the game, obviously, creating two very odd scenes inside Cameron Indoor.

With Duke leading the Wolfpack by one point with under five minutes left in regulation, starting center Khaman Maluach was standing under the basket not involved in the offensive set at this point, put his hand to his mouth, and then yacked all over the court.

You see football players throw up in the middle of the action quite often, a pitcher on the mound occasionally blows chunks, but guys throwing up on the basketball court is an extremely rare site. At least when we're talking about grown men playing hoops, not some youth league where six-year-olds throw up their Fruity Pebbles.

The game was delayed for a few minutes as more than a handful of poor Duke staff members were tasked with getting the young man's vomit off of the hardwood.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer explained during his postgame presser that it was cramping that led to his big man throwing up on the floor and that he "felt better after the game."

While Maluach blowing chunks was a unique moment, a far more serious one took place just a few minutes later when a Duke student appeared to pass out in the stands. The video of the scene, which is tough to watch, shows security guards grabbing the student, who appeared unconscious, and having to carry her out of the student section and off of the floor.

"It looks like a young lady has passed out here. They are taking her away," play-by-play announcer Dave O'Brien said on the ESPN broadcast.

Fortunately, ESPN's Myron Medcalf reported after the game that the young lady was doing okay and that she was able to walk out of the arena on her own.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE