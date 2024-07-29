Duke Adding 'Devils Deck' To Football Stadium And It Sounds AWESOME

On Monday, Duke football announced that it is adding the "Devils Deck" to Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. What is the "Devils Deck" exactly?

Glad you asked! The purpose of the addition is to give fans a tailgating experience during Duke home games.

The area can accommodate 1,500 fans and allows them to move freely throughout the area, play games (like cornhole or Kan Jam, common tailgating games), consume food with an all-you-can-eat pass, and listen to music from a live DJ.

I could do without that last part, but the rest of it sounds pretty awesome. Plus, the tickets are just $45 for fans and $35 for students. Not a bad deal. And the "Devils Deck" is actually going to lower the capacity of the stadium by nearly 5,000 seats.

It sounds like it might actually cost Duke football revenue – or perhaps they might break even on "Devils Deck" – in favor of providing a better fan experience.

"I saw from afar last season how a great atmosphere can impact games at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium," Duke head coach Manny Diaz said, according to the Duke Athletics' official website.

"This year, we wanted to take our gameday experience to a new level. With the addition of the Devils Deck, fans get access to an exclusive, fun tailgating atmosphere, while still being inside the stadium to watch the game."

Unlike Duke basketball, Duke football isn't exactly a "bucket list" experience for many fans. But the addition of the Devils Deck certainly makes the idea of attending a game at Wallace Wade Stadium much more intriguing.

Offering fans a way to go to a Blue Devils football game while watching as little Duke football as possible seems like a big win for fans.

Duke opens its season against Elon on August 30 and will provide fans with the first opportunity to experience the all-new addition.

The Blue Devils were 6-1 at home last year, including a season-opening upset win over #9 Clemson.

We'll see if the Devils Deck helps improve what already seems to be a strong home-field advantage in Durham, North Carolina.