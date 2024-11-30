Dude Perfect Delivers An Electric Performance On College GameDay

"College GameDay" always has a knack for bringing out the best celebrity guest pickers, and today was no different.

The ESPN crew was in College Station, Texas, to preview the Texas A&M vs. Texas matchup, so they needed to call in the finest Aggie alumni out there. Obviously, the most logical choice would be the trick shot-kings and YouTube sensation, the "Dude Perfect" crew.

These guys have taken the internet by storm for the past decade-plus by making countless YouTube videos that showcase their insane knack for making trick shots. If you’re looking for wholesome and hilarious entertainment (a rarity these days), go check them out. You will not be disappointed.

As is tradition on GameDay, Pat McAfee held his weekly kicking contest, and you already know that Dude Perfect was all in on the action. Tyler, better known as "The Beard," volunteered to kick, and the stakes were high. If Tyler made their kick, it would force McAfee to add $100,000 to the $150,000 prize for the student kicker. If he missed, Dude Perfect would put $100,000 up to go to charity.

After dealing with McAfee trying to ice him (and stepping to kick with no warm-up), Tyler stepped up and snuck the 33-yard field goal inside the right upright. Would you expect anything less from a trick-shot savant?

Peyton, the student, didn’t have the same luck. But Dude Perfect did their job and injected some life in this segment.

When it came time to make the pick, the boys made the no-brainer choice and chose Texas.

Just, kidding, they went with the Aggies, and Tyler matched - and maybe exceeded - McAfee's ability to hype up the crowd in the process.

The point of guest pickers is to bring celebrities that are going to bring life and energy to the segment. ESPN made the best decision possible for today’s edition of the marquee pregame show.