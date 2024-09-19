Which College Football Team Has The Drunkest Fans? There's A Clear Top Answer

Who are the drunkest fans in the world of college football?

I've found myself thinking about this question a lot since returning from Madison for the Wisconsin/Alabama game. Yes, my beloved Badgers got boat raced by the Crimson Tide, but it was an insane time. Read my full breakdown of the party scene and carnage here.

I'm definitely not going to admit how many beers I drank in case of the off chance my fiancée stumbles across this.

One thing I heard a lot from Alabama fans was that they'd never seen people party this hard, especially after a loss. Welcome to Madison.

Which college football team has the drunkest fans?

Naturally, I had to take to Twitter to ask the question along with a tweet from OutKick founder Clay Travis floating a similar tweet.

Check out some of the answers below, let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com and then we'll dive in.

That's a nice summary of the answers OutKick and Clay received. There's a clear number one - Wisconsin - followed by a pretty clear number two - LSU.

After Wisconsin and LSU, it seems like it's a bit of a dogfight for the third spot and remaining top 10 slots. Embrace debate!

I've never been to Baton Rouge, but I went to Wisconsin. I'm a seasoned veteran when it comes to the Wisconsin experience. The good people of Wisconsin can throw them back in a fashion that is simply unmatched.

As one Alabama fan told me, she'd never seen anything like what unfolded in Madison for the Alabama game. Alabama fans, who are awesome people, were in a state of shock. People in Wisconsin love cold beer, and we won't apologize for it.

Now, I feel like I have to visit LSU for a game and find out if the Tigers really are close to being in the same league as Wisconsin…….for research purposes, of course. Who do you think are the drunkest fans in college football? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.