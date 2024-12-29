Draymond Green Unleashed An NSFW Tirade at Warriors Teammate in Hot-Mic Outburst

Draymond Green continues his streak as the NBA's most outlandish player.

On Saturday, while playing against the Phoenix Suns, a hot mic caught Green screaming at his Golden State Warriors teammate Buddy Hield after they led a broken offensive sequence.

Green tore Hield to shreds — a first-year Warriors guard and NBA vet — with Draymond's signature profanity and theatrics.

WATCH:

"Wake the f**k up or go sit the f**k down," Green shouted at Hield with a burning fury. Hield even responded amid the heightened tension. But the Warriors ultimately benefited from the spark, beating the Suns, 109-105.

After the game, reporters asked Draymond, 34, about his heated exchange with Hield, who has only been with the Warriors for 31 games.

"Mics catch everything today, but I don’t care," Green responded. "Because anything I’ll say, I’ll say it right into the mic. I don’t give a damn. It was needed."

READ: Draymond Green Shamelessly Hooks Opponent's Neck In Latest Cheap Shot

The unhinged Green, who's been disciplined plenty by the league for his volatile behavior, doubled down and defended his sample of ‘tough love.'

Although he is often an unreliable judge of his own conduct, Green's impact on Golden State remains undeniably vital. On Saturday, he scored 16 points, grabbed eight rebounds and had seven assists.

"We need Buddy Hield to play great, we need Buddy Hield to make shots," Green said.

Green made his point clear: Hield needed a strong verbal wake-up call to break out of his shooting slump before resorting to the usual talk about the Warriors' dynasty.

"I know what it looks like to win. I know what it takes to win," Green proudly announced to the media. "So as a leader, it’s on you to figure out what it takes to help this team. If that’s mixing it up with a guy every now and then, if that’s yelling, then you do that. …

"I’ve happened to play in a lot of championship basketball, lot of meaningful basketball," Green added. "Buddy hasn’t had the opportunity to play a lot of meaningful basketball in this league. Guess what? It’s our job to make sure he understands what that means. And if people don’t like it, so be it. That’s why they don’t have four championships and I do."

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com