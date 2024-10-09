Dr Pepper Was Afraid To Tell Brian Bosworth He'd Have To Work With Quinn Ewers In ‘Fansville’ Commercial

The rivalry between Texas and Oklahoma is one of the most heated in college football. So you might have been surprised to see Sooners legend Brian Bosworh and current Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers teaming up for a recent Dr Pepper "Fansville" commercial. But you're not alone — Boz was surprised, too.

"Fansville" is a satirical episodic drama from the soda brand set in a fictional college town, where Bosworth is the sheriff. This fall, the town brought in Ewers as its new deputy.

But during a recent radio interview on Norman's KREF 1400 AM, Bosworth revealed that Dr Pepper kept him in the dark about Ewers' appearance until the day of the shoot. That's because they were afraid the former two-time All-American would refuse to work with a player from his hated rival school.

"They didn’t tell me Quinn was my deputy until we got to the set. And I said, ‘So, who’s the guy?’ Because every year the last 2-3 years they’ve brought a new guy on," Bosworth said. "And they didn’t tell me this year, probably because I would say, ‘No. Hell No! I’m not doing that!’

"Then they said it’s Quinn Ewers, and he wants to meet me. I said, ‘Alright, tell him I’m outside his trailer and when he walks out, don’t look anywhere but straight ahead. And I’ll be coming from one side or the other, but I won’t let him know. He’ll hear me.'"

Boz's disdain for Texas is long-running and well-documented. In fact, it was 40 years ago when the former linebacker — then a freshman at OU — uttered his famous quote: "I hate Texas, I hate (Texas coach) Freddie Akers and I hate that burnt orange color. It reminds me of people’s vomit."

Turns out, though, he warmed up pretty quickly to Ewers.

"We had fun together. It was a great opportunity. He’s a great kid. A great competitor," Bosworth said. "But yeah, it took all I could to be nice to him for the first few minutes, then I realized he’s too nice a kid not to be nice too … I just wish he was wearing Crimson and Cream."

We'll see if the sheriff and his deputy continue to stay friendly after The Red River Rivalry game on Saturday.