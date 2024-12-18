Donald Trump Is Releasing A Mobile Golf Game That Includes Some Electric Commentary From The Man Himself

Donald Trump isn't just stepping back into the White House in 2025, he's also stepping into the world of mobile gaming with a new golf game.

Trump Golf: The Game—you really have to tip your cap for the original name—is set to launch in June 2025, but developers have rolled out a teaser video about what users can expect, and what they can expect is absolute fireworks from the President-Elect himself.

The game, which is officially licensed by Trump, features various Trump golf courses including Trump National at Hudson Valley as well as his Blue Monster Course in Miami. Users will also have the ability to play as the President-Elect, and to be fair, developers absolutely nailed his swing mechanics as the virtual version of Trump's golf swing matches his real-life motion.

The game also features commentary from Trump, or at least a voice that sounds identical to his, and the phrases are electric. In a lengthier video on the game's official website, the voice says "tremendous clubhead speed" after the virtual Trump hits a 302-yard drive, and after making a birdie, he's heard saying "still not tired of winning."

Trump Golf: The Game is available for pre-sale at the moment, and it's not exactly cheap.

The cheapest option is $9.99 and comes with the ‘Trump Golden Driver’ or you can splurge for the‘Trump Signature Driver’ for $99. According to developers, the high-performance clubs are both a collector’s item and a powerful tool for gaining an edge in the game. Players will also collect Trump Tokens throughout the game to unlock upgrades for clubs, outfits, and powerups, including the Trump Powerup – a special feature where President Donald J. Trump himself takes over your shot with increased power and pinpoint accuracy.

Golden drivers, Trump Tokens, and an option for the President-Elect to hit a shot for you in the middle of the game. What else could you ever want in life?