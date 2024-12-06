Donald Trump Makes Genius Decision For Army/Navy Football Game

President-elect Donald Trump will be in the house when Army and Navy meet on the gridiron.

Trump is returning to the White House in January as America's 47th President after crushing Kamala Harris in the election.

How does one celebrate becoming President for the second time? There are a lot of ways, and Trump's plan involves, once again, soaking up the historic rivalry game.

America's soon-to-be 47th President will attend the Army/Navy game on December 14th at Northwest Stadium in Landover Maryland outside of Washington, D.C., according to Politico.

He previously attended the game when he was President and after winning the election in 2016. The crowd at the historic football game absolutely loves Trump.

Our future warriors are definitely big fans and have always greeted him with plenty of energy.

This is a very smart move from President-elect Trump. You can't put a price on the optics he's going to receive when he walks into the home of the Washington Commanders.

He's going to blow the lid off Northwest Stadium. It's going to be deafening when the cadets and midshipmen greet their next boss at one of the greatest rivalry games in football.

It's also just a win for patriotism. Seems like some people are down on the country the past several years. Let's find something to be amped about, and this is a great way to do it.

What do you think about Donald Trump attending the Army/Navy game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.