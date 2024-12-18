Dominque Foxworth Says Jalen Hurts Benefits From ‘Pretty Privilege’ After His Wife Admitted Crush On The QB

Domonique Foxworth is not fan of Jalen Hurts' attitude …or his chiseled jawline or his piercing dark brown eyes or his captivating smile!

OK, let's not make this weird.

Despite the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive 12-2 record, Hurts has received some criticism lately because his personal stats haven't been so impressive. But after three-straight games of failing to even come close to 200 passing yards, the quarterback bounced back on Sunday.

In a 27-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Hurts threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns with another touchdown on the ground. So when he sat down for his post-game press conference — with an entire jewelry store around his neck — the two-time Pro Bowler asked reporters, "So that’s what y’all wanted to see, huh?"

Hurts didn't face much backlash for that comment — after all, it was pretty innocuous and kind of funny.

But Foxworth disagrees. During a segment on ESPN's Get Up on Wednesday morning, the former cornerback said the media give Hurts a pass because of his good looks. In other words, the 26-year-old QB has "pretty privilege."

"He got up at the press conference after the game, and he acted like he was Josh Allen," Foxworth said. "Look at this man with his Kangol looking like Nino Brown… with three thousand million trillion dollars worth of diamonds on his neck, and he acting like he just went for 400 yards for three weeks in a row.

"Man, you had one good week passing. And everyone forgets it when he starts batting his eyes at you. I could see [Dan] Graziano in the [production] meeting got all uncomfortable, ‘Oh, I think he’s the best quarterback in the league.'"

What Does Dominique Foxworth Have Against Jalen Hurts?

Sure, criticizing a quarterback for his performance on the field is fair game. And as an ESPN analyst, that's part of Foxworth's job. But the tirade about Hurts' "pretty privilege" was certainly odd.

It almost seems as if Foxworth might be — dare we say — jealous?

Foxworth's wife, Ashley Manning, recently shared some candid thoughts about the Eagles QB on The Domonique Foxworth Show podcast. During the conversation, she casually mentioned that she would be flattered if "handsome" Jalen Hurts told her she "looked nice." Manning pointed out that Shedeur and Shiloh Sanders are also handsome, "but they look like babies."

"I look at Jalen Hurts, and I'm like, ‘He looks mature,’" she said.

Foxworth then explained that Hurts is mature — before cutting himself off by saying to his wife, "You want me to wrap it up so you can talk about how handsome he is?"

There it is. That saltiness makes a lot more sense now.

On the football side, though, Hurts has 2,892 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and only five interceptions this season. His completion percentage (69.2%) is the highest it’s ever been in his career. Hurts is also just two rushing touchdowns away from breaking his record (tied with Josh Allen) for single-season rushing touchdowns by a QB.

The Eagles are riding a 10-game winning streak into Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.