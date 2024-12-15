Dolphins WR Grant Dubose Carted Off Field After Scary Head Injury

A very scary moment unfolded during the Miami Dolphins game against the Houston Texans when Dolphins wide receiver Grant Dubose was carted off the field with a head injury.

About midway through the third quarter with the Dolphins trailing 20-6 at NRG Stadium, Dubose caught a pass across the middle from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. That's when he was leveled by Texans safety Calen Bullock.

Dubose laid motionless on the ground as medical staff rushed to his aid, and his teammates surrounded him. After several minutes, Dolphins players knelt in prayer.

Medical personnel cut off Dubose's jersey and unscrewed his facemask before placing him on a board and stretcher and carting him off the field. CBS broadcasters Kevin Harlan and Trent Green noted that the 23-year-old also appeared to be hooked up to an EKG machine, oxygen and an IV drip, although that has not been confirmed.

According to sideline reporter Melanie Collins, the medical staff continued to work on Dubose in the ambulance inside the tunnel for several minutes before departing for the hospital.

The game delay lasted 12 and a half minutes in total.

Following the injury, the Dolphins posted on X: "Grant DuBose has been ruled out with a head injury. He is in stable condition and being taken to a local hospital for further evaluation."

This is a developing story.