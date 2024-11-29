Dolphins Decline to Activate Veteran LB Shaq Barrett Following Attempt to Come Out of Retirement

Veteran NFL linebacker Shaquil Barrett, 32, enticed his fans this week by stepping out of retirement. Barrett, a two-time Super Bowl champion, signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason but retired months later to focus on time with his family.

Based on his one-year deal with the team, the Dolphins currently hold Barrett's rights. However, all the talk around Barrett's return pointed toward his demanding to be released from the Dolphins to possibly join the Philadelphia Eagles or even his old team in Tampa.

Due to his positive status with the league, players and fans, Barrett's request seemed like a given. However, in a somewhat surprising turn, Miami had until Thursday to activate Barrett but decided against bringing the player in, ultimately canceling all plans for Shaq's comeback campaign.

Part of Barrett's strategy suggested the vet was looking to land on a playoff-contending team.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spoke on the team's decision (as relayed by Miami Herald's Barry Jackson) and said the timing of Barrett's return did not align with the Dolphins. McDaniel also spoke with general manager Chris Grier.

"The timing I don't think was necessarily ideal," the Dolphins coach said.

Not everyone took Miami's decision lightly. After overcoming personal tragedy in the past year, Barrett garnered tremendous support, also for his return to the league.

NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright commented on the news, calling it a low blow by the Dolphins.

"Clown move by the Dolphins here," Allbright posted on X. "If you don't want the player, let them find someone who does.

