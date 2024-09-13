Dodgers Won't Rule Out Using Shohei Ohtani As A Reliever In The Playoffs

Shohei Ohtani, postseason closer for the Los Angeles Dodgers? It might not be as far-fetched as it sounds.

Ohtani is the overwhelming favorite to win the National League MVP Award as a designated hitter. He's chasing down the first ever 50 home run, 50 steal season in Major League Baseball history. It's easy to forget that as good as he is in the batter's box, he's also, when healthy, one of the best pitchers in baseball too.

Throughout his first year in Los Angeles, the Dodgers have been adamant that Ohtani will not pitch this season while rehabbing from offseason elbow surgery. But the 30-year-old superstar has been going through his progression, including throwing several bullpens at Dodger Stadium.

Per Dodgers reporter Bill Plaschke, Ohtani's expected to progress to facing hitters in the coming weeks. While that won't allow for him to build back up into being a starting pitcher, there's a possibility that he'd be physically ready to pitch in the playoffs, albeit in short bursts.

Surprisingly, the Dodgers decision-makers aren't ruling it out.

Shohei Ohtani, Superstar Reliever This October?

Manager Dave Roberts was asked about the possibility and wouldn't totally rule it out.

"I wouldn’t say no way ... I’m not going to close the door 100 percent," he said.

"If I was scripting a movie or writing a book, it would be a no-brainer that he comes out of rehabilitation and throws the last pitch," Roberts said. "The problem is, in reality, he hasn’t thrown a leverage pitch in over a year. If he were to come out and it does go awry, it’s not worth potential injury. You just cannot duplicate the stress of that one inning. I just don’t think it’s worth it."

Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman also said it's not likely, but wouldn't say it was entirely impossible.

"The subject is nowhere near front of mind for us," he said. "He’s still going through his rehab progression."

Roberts acknowledged that Ohtani could be a valuable weapon out of the bullpen, referencing his tournament-ending appearance in the World Baseball Classic. "I would love to see what he did to Mike Trout to close out the Dodger World Series, but he had a ramp-up, building up to that moment," he said.

So how realistic is it really to expect Ohtani to pitch in the playoffs? Probably not at all. The Dodgers are notoriously conservative with injuries, especially pitcher injuries. Though it hasn't exactly worked, considering what's happened to their rotation this year.

READ: The Dodgers Have Two Rotations On IL, And Their GM Has Had Enough

Still, Ohtani isn't your average starting pitcher. There's the extreme financial investment, the fact that further injury could hurt his ability to hit, and as Roberts mentioned, the fact that he hasn't pitched meaningful innings in well over a year. But the possibility is tantalizing.

The Dodgers' bullpen is one of the best in baseball, with new acquisition Michael Kopech virtually unhittable since joining LA, Evan Phillips, Blake Treinen, Daniel Hudson, Brusdar Graterol and Alex Vesia providing depth and high leverage experience. But add Ohtani to that list? Possible World Series games start to look a lot shorter.

Ohtani's one of the best, if not the best, players in baseball history. His desire to win led him to sign with the Dodgers in the first place. If he's healthy and able, with a playoff game on the line, how hard would he push? And would Roberts and Friedman listen? The possibility makes an already fascinating postseason even more interesting.