Dodgers Clinch NL Pennant In Six Games Over Mets To Set Up Must-Watch Fall Classic Face-off Versus Yankees

Chavez Ravine lit up as the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the NL pennant, giving the Boys in Blue a ticket to the World Series for an unbelievable matchup made for baseball fans. It was the first time the Dodgers secured a pennant at home in 36 years.

Another hero performance from Dodgers mid-season acquisition Tommy Edman sealed the ‘Miracle’ New York Mets' fate; the Dodgers defeated the Mets in Game 6, 10-5.

Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and company pounced on the Mets' pitching rotation early — refusing to leave runners in scoring position, which was the Achilles heel of these Mets all postseason. Ohtani, headed to his first World Series in his first postseason appearance, lived up to the hype, reaching base a whopping 17 times (1.185 OPS) in the NLCS. ‘Shotime’ hit .364 this series, driving in six runs and hitting two home runs.

Box office will headline this upcoming World Series as the Dodgers advance to take on the New York Yankees — a ratings darling in the making for Major League Baseball.

Ranking the best possible outcomes from the NLCS and ALCS teams, New York versus Los Angeles was the matchup baseball fans rooting for the ‘little guy' abhorred but can't wait to watch.

Instead of gambling on their final shot at staying alive this postseason, Mets first-year skip Carlos Mendoza brought out his elite arms early for Game 6, plugging in star closer Edwin Diaz as early as the fourth inning, his earliest appearance in a game since 2016. Kodai Senga, the NLCS Game 1 starter for NY, also jumped in the seventh and eighth innings.

Another solid performance from the Dodgers bullpen this postseason kept LA afloat, but the bats elevated this club to cap off a highly electric NLCS.

No one expected the Mets to reach this far in October after starting the year 0-5. Mendoza kept the team believing and had LA on pins and needles until the final out. The skip will now have to rely on his former team, the Yankees, to put up the final fight standing between the Dodgers and their first full-season title since Kirk Gibson gave LA a storybook Fall Classic win in 1988. LA won the World Series in 2020 in a shortened COVID year.

Out of 11 total World Series matchups between the Dodgers and the Yankees, the Brooklyn iteration of the Dodgers won just once against the Bronx Bombers, and the Dodgers of Los Angeles won 2-of-4 against NY. The Yanks won the other eight matchups. Both teams now brace for a 12th meeting in the championship series. It's going to be one hell of a show.

Edman won NLCS MVP; on Sunday night, the former Cardinal drove in the first four runs of the night, shaking up starter Sean Manaea early. By the time he held up his MVP trophy, Edman had rightfully earned the title of "Mets killer," hitting .407 (11-for-27) with one home run and 11 RBIs in the NLCS.



Looking ahead to what should be a World Series for the books, the Dodgers and Yankees face off for Game 1 on Friday, Nov. 1.

