Dodgers Might Believe They Have The Inside Track On Roki Sasaki

The deadline for superstar free agent starter Roki Sasaki to make his decision is rapidly approaching, with January 23 the end of his posting window. Speculation's run rampant across the sport as to where Sasaki will sign, with some reports suggesting he could favor a small market team, and others saying he'd narrowed his list to just three favorites.

Since it was announced that Sasaki would be coming to Major League Baseball, many have assumed that the Los Angeles Dodgers would be his preferred destination. And despite more than 20 teams reportedly showing interest in Sasaki, the Dodgers might be displaying some confidence that he would want to join his former Japanese World Baseball Classic teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in LA.

Dodgers Telling Other International Free Agents To Wait?

Baseball reporter Marcos Grunfeld posted on X Tuesday afternoon that he's been told that the team's prospective international amateur signings for the 2025 class have been told they'll have to wait until after Sasaki makes his decision to sign with Los Angeles.

"The Dodgers seem to be expecting to sign RHP Roki Sasaki, as they are putting their international amateur signees on hold," Grunfeld said. "A source says they are proposing to their 2025 class that they sign in 2026.

Sasaki has not made any decision yet."

Most teams have their international free agency class locked up well before the start of the year's signing period, so it isn't surprising that the Dodgers would already have agreements with a number of players for 2025. But Sasaki will take the entirety of a team's available bonus pool. Essentially, if you sign Sasaki in January 2025, you're not signing any other international amateur free agents until 2026.

Grunfeld followed up by saying he's heard the Padres might be doing something similar, so it's hardly a foregone conclusion. But it does show that the Dodgers are willing to jeopardize losing some of their potential prospects based on some level of confidence that Sasaki will pick LA.

On the other hand though, Jon Heyman said on Bleacher Report Wednesday he's been told that Sasaki is friends with Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga.

"I hear he’s friendly with Imanaga so maybe the Cubs have a possibility," Heyman said. "Who wouldn’t want to be a Cub anyway? So I could see Sasaki going to the Cubs."

Then again, Bryan Hoch, a reporter covering the New York Yankees, said Wednesday he's been told that the Yankees believe they have a legitimate chance to sign him too.

Sasaki clearly hasn't made any definitive decisions yet, but the Dodgers willingness to risk their signing class shows they believe they're one of the final few choices. With the Padres organization now in turmoil and few teams able to showcase a track record of success and player development like LA, they're probably justified in doing so.