Dodgers Keep Mets Scoreless In NLCS Game 1, Tying A Postseason Pitching Record Along The Way

"I Love LA" blared at Chavez Ravine Sunday night after the Dodgers shut out the New York Mets to dominate Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

LA cemented their win in the record books after reaching 33 consecutive scoreless innings (tying the MLB postseason record) courtesy of a pitching gem from Dodgers' Jack Flaherty, who allowed a combined three hits in six innings. The record belongs to the 1966 Baltimore Orioles' World Series rotation of pitchers, which kept the LA Dodgers scoreless across four games.

After a scrappy series against San Diego, Flaherty used Game 1 against the miracle Mets to regain his groove, helping the Dodgers muscle their way to a 9-0 win. He punched out six batters as well.

The Dodgers flipped their fortunes, becoming the team to score early and often.

By the fourth inning, the Dodgers built a six-run advantage, and the defense played a smart game, headed by an incredibly high-IQ play by Kiké Hernandez in the fifth inning.

At center-field, Hernandez tricked New York's Jesse Winker as the DH bolted for third base on a hit by Julio Iglesias.

The Dodgers' postseason hero continues to show up at the right time.

Hernandez went through the motion of trying to cut off Winker with a throw to third but changed course and threw to second, confusing the DH on the run to keep him stranded between bases, leading to the final out of the inning.

The Dodgers have gained serious momentum, winning three consecutive games in the postseason and appearing more like the top-seeded team rather than one poised for a playoff disappointment.

The unicorn, Shohei Ohtani, went 2-for-4, recording two runs and a walk.

New York will need a spectacular game from starting pitcher Sean Manaea in Monday's Game 2; meanwhile, the Dodgers will rely on a bullpen game from their stalwart collection of pitchers that previously saved LA's skin against the Padres in Game 4 of the NLDS.

