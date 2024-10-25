Dodgers GM Explains Shohei Ohtani Pitching Plans Ahead Of World Series

The 2024 World Series is expected to be one of the most evenly matched of any in recent memory. The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees have star power, depth, and quality pitching. In a series this close, both teams are looking for any possible advantage. Like, for example, being able to use one of baseball's best hitters as a pitcher too. So would the Dodgers consider bringing Shohei Ohtani out to the mound to help bolster their bullpen?

It's an intriguing possibility; Ohtani is more than a year removed from a second arm surgery, has been rehabbing throughout the season and has experience closing out big games.

Before the start of the series on Friday night, team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman addressed the possibility that Ohtani would be available in the most important series of the season.

Dodgers Say Shohei Ohtani Won't Be Available To Pitch In World Series

Friedman confirmed in an interview on ESPN Radio that Ohtani will not be part of the organization's pitching plans, regardless of how the series plays out.

"He is a one-way player for the next 10 days," Friedman explained. "And then he will go back to being a two-way player."

Manager Dave Roberts was equally blunt: "There’s no possibility, none whatsoever. Thank you for asking," he said in response to a question on Ohtani pitching.

If there is a weakness on the Dodgers roster, it's pitching. Their starters have generally not gone deep into games, and there's likely a bullpen game coming in game four of the series. That wasn't Friedman's intention, but injuries to Tyler Glasnow, Gavin Stone, River Ryan, Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May have zapped Los Angeles of its depth. Ohtani pitching would have provided added depth in a pen that's sure to be relied on heavily against the Yankees' fearsome lineup.

On the other hand, Ohtani's had the best offensive season of his career while exclusively focusing on hitting. It's hard to justify messing with a formula that's worked to perfection thus far.

Still, he's in just year one of a 10-year contract, and the Dodgers hope that by remaining cautious now, he'll be able to help them on the mound in future postseasons.