Dodgers Fans Throw Things At Padres Players During Heated NLDS Game 2 In Los Angeles

The San Diego Padres were able to tie up their National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night with a 10-2 win. Beyond the scoreline, the story of Game 2 was fans tossing things at San Diego players during the contest.

The game was delayed for a brief time at the bottom of the seventh inning after a fan threw a baseball toward San Diego left fielder Jurickson Profar. More objects were thrown in the direction of Fernando Tatis Jr. in right field.

The Dodgers' public address announcer told fans over the stadium's speakers not to throw things on the field while the umpires put the game on pause.

"He wanted to make sure his players were safe," FOX Sports Ken Rosenthal said on the broadcast of San Diego manager Mike Shildt’s concerns during the situation. "People were throwing debris at his players and he was concerned that they were in danger."

Another video showed fans throwing things at players in the Padres' bullpen.

Tatis had his fun with Dodgers fans after things settled down in the stands as he was seen wiping away fake tears from his face.

He also got revenge at the dish in the top of the ninth as he launched a home run and took his sweet time rounding the bases in what was a very empty Dodger Stadium at that point.

Tatis had a monster night at the plate as he also started the game off with a solo home run off of Dodgers starter Jack Flaherty in the first frame. Flaherty went on to hit Tatis later in the game, which escalated things between himself and San Diego's Manny Machado, who let Flaherty hear a few choice words.

The best-of-five series now heads back to San Diego for the next two games, with Game 3 set for Tuesday night.