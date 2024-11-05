Dodgers Fan Loses Two Digits While Celebrating World Series Title With Fireworks

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan is down two digits — but up one World Series title — over the last week after blowing off two of his fingers with celebratory fireworks.

According to Fox 11, 25-year-old Kevin King Jr. lost two fingers on his left-hand thanks to a celebration fireworks incident that went viral.

Tough break. The only thing that is worse than blowing off some digits is having it all go viral.

King's father — Kevin King Sr. — told Fox 11 some details about his son's injuries.

"He’s basically missing his pointing finger," King Sr. said, although it was noted that he was talking about his son's middle finger, which is still kind of a pointer finger if you think about it. "The meat portion between the pointing finger and the thumb area. He did have some issues between both his ears."

It's not clear if he means his son blew out his hearing or if he was speaking more colorfully when he said he had "some issues between both his ears."

King Sr. said that his son has already undergone several surgeries and that doctors aren't sure how his son walked away from the incident.

The surgeon did see the video," he said. "They don't understand how he was able to walk away with the injuries that he has. He protected 90% of his face from the explosion."

Man, as an advocate for finger safety — I've got a crooked pinky from a freak beach volleyball incident in college — I'm glad to hear that Kevin Jr. is on the mend.

However, it did get me thinking about an interesting hypothetical: would you agree to your favorite team winning a championship on the condition that you blow off a finger or two celebrating said championship?

That depends on the team. I'm a Flyers fan, and we're approaching the fifty-year mark since they last hoisted the Stanley Cup.

I'd still say no, but not before mulling it over a little bit.