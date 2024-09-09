Washington, D.C. Bar Loses Staggering Amount Of Money On Patriots Promo

An incredibly popular Washington, D.C. sports bar lost its shirt over the weekend after the Patriots upset the Bengals.

People who have been reading OutKick since I joined in 2022 have heard about my love for Dirty Water multiple times.

It's the best bar in Washington, D.C., and I've been going there solidly for sporting events the past four years, and I don't plan on stopping. It's my kind of vibe. One moment, you're singing "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue." Next, you're hammering a Coors Banquet.

Cheap prices, best bartenders in the city, a working class/rowdy vibe…….and what might be the worst NFL Week 1 opener we've seen in a long time.

Dirty Water loses thousands on Week 1 Patriots promo.

I heard whispers that Dirty Water - a hot spot for Eagles and Patriots fans - was going to do a Week 1 promo where everything was free if New England upset the Bengals.

Every. Single. Thing. Is. Free.

Shots, cocktails, beer, etc. Whatever was in the bar was fair game.

All that had to happen was the Pats had to win as a 7.5-point underdog over Joe Burrow and company. Well, what started as whispers turned into a very real event.

I showed up Sunday with the boys, and the place was rocking an hour before kickoff. Then, we all watched the Patriots pull away for a very unexpected win.

As promised, every single thing you could get your hands on in the bar was free. How much did Dirty Water lose? Around $6,000.

People ran up a total of six grand in bar tabs and didn't have to pay a penny! That's what the kids like to call getting cooked.

The good news is that I personally witnessed many patrons leaving pretty significant tips, and I did the same. You always have to take care of your bartenders.

That's rule No. 1 of being a good customer. It's not the bartender's fault the Bengals forgot how to play football on the same day Dirty Water was running a promo for everything being free if the Pats won.

How many free drinks were consumed by the boys? Hard to count, and due to the fact our women might stumble upon this article, it's best to leave that information classified. Just know we probably made up a hefty portion of that $6,000 loss.

Did Dirty Water learn its lesson? Apparently not. The same promo is running this Sunday.

Props to Dirty Water for coming through on their promise, despite it backfiring. The good news is I'm sure we'll spend enough over the coming season to make sure its bank accounts are made whole again. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com, and definitely hit up Dirty Water if you're D.C. and want to watch some sports.