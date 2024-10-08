Diego Pavia Is The Perfect Example Of How NIL Should Work, After Helping Lead Vanderbilt To Win Over Alabama

After leading his team to one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, and recent memory, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia has become a fan-favorite across the country.

There wasn't much thought put into the Commodores knocking off No.1 Alabama on Saturday night in Nashville. Most of the country thought it was a foregone conclusion that the Crimson Tide would spend 24 hours in the Music City and head back to Tuscaloosa with another win under its belts.

Obviously, things didn’t go according to plan for the Tide, and a lot of that had to do with Vandy's Diego Pavia, who once again knocked-off a team from the State of Alabama, and sent fans into hysteria following the upset win.

If you didn’t know of Diego Pavia after the win over Auburn last season as he played for New Mexico State, I don't think that's a problem now after the Dores sent Shockwaves around the college football world with their upset win.

There were times during the game that folks started comparing Pavia's play to Johnny Manziel, as he scrambled outside the pocket and hit receivers down the field. It was as if this all came together at the perfect time for Vanderbilt, who had lost to Missouri in double-overtime a few weeks prior to Saturday night.

After transferring from New Mexico State following the 2023 season, he was reunited with his former head coach, Jerry Kill, who works on the Vanderbilt staff. It was as if everything fell into place at the perfect time, even though he almost ended up at Nevada during his recruitment after he decided to leave New Mexico.

There's Something About Diego Pavia. Certainly His Personality

If you were paying attention to the madness that ensued following the win over Alabama, you saw a man that was caught in his emotions, not worrying about what to say to the ESPN cameras that was staring at him after the win.

There was a fire in the eyes of Pavia, knowing what his team had accomplished, and how much this meant to him personally. More than 70 members of his family had made the trek to Nashville from New Mexico, hoping to see Pavia shine under the lights against that daunting Alabama team, who had beaten Georgia a week prior.

"God's timing. Literally from the jump. God gave me a vision when I was a little kid and he don't let back (away) from any promises. It's God's time. I'm super thankful, super thankful,"

"Look at this. Look at this. Vanderbilt, we are F-ckin turnt," Diego Pavia said following the game in an interview that will live on forever.

There was a mentality inside the Vanderbilt locker room during the week that set expectations for what was to come against Alabama. Nobody knew what was going to happen on Saturday night, but the mindset inside the Commodores locker room was that this squad was going to win, and they wouldn't be shocked in the aftermath.

Now It's Time For Diego Pavia To Cash-In On NIL. Rightfully So

If there was ever a perfect example of how NIL should work when it comes to college athletics, Diego Pavia should be at the forefront of those conversations.

After shining against Alabama, the interview requests have been pouring into the Vanderbilt sports information department. And while those will help promote Pavia, it also helps the football program. The school is going to try its hardest to make sure he's given every chance to speak promote his brand.

On Monday, Diego appeared on the Dan Patrick Show. He's signed an NIL deal with Raising Cane's, and it's not stopping there. The opportunities for NIL have been coming in so hot over the past 72 hours that he posted his agents phone number on social media Monday afternoon, which is a great way to say, "I’m open for business."

And if we're being honest, this is how the folks that came up with the idea of NIL were hoping it would shake out. A player who has a massive game leads their team to a victory and makes a huge splash in the eyes of the public for all the right reasons and is now getting the opportunity to cash-in on his performance and personality.

Even though Vanderbilt might not be the sexiest school when it comes to endorsement deals, it doesn't matter. If Diego continues to play like he has, and leads the Dores to a bowl game this season, then it will all pay-off for the brands that get behind him.

Wasn’t this the point of NIL when it started? I'm sure Nick Saban would agree, along with plenty of other coaches across college athletics.

As crazy as it might sound to some, if Vanderbilt didn’t slip-up against Georgia State earlier in the season, they’d certainly be a top-20 team right now. Now, with games against Kentucky, Ball State, Texas, Auburn, South Carolina and Tennessee remaining on the schedule, the Dores have a chance to win seven games this season.

Judging by what we witnessed on Saturday night, they could win them all, as crazy as that might sound. But for the time being, Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt will have the bright lights shining on them as they continue the 2024 season.

This year has been filled with surprises, and Diego Pavia is a pleasant one.