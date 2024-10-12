It Didn't Take More Than A Few Plays Before Things Got Very Controversial Between Oregon And Ohio State

We've got a heavyweight bout on our hands between the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes, and as big games often do, it was destined to get controversial at some point.

I don't think a lot of people expected that that would happen on the opening drive, but… here we are.

Ohio State got the ball to start, and on the Buckeyes' opening drive, they picked up a first down and found themselves on their own 47-yard line. On that play, quarterback Will Howard hit tight end Will Kacmarek downfield, with the tight end hitting the turf with Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa right on top of him.

But things got weird when Bassa emerged with the football for what sure looked to have been an interception, only the official indicated that Kacmarek had completed the catch for 34 yards and an Ohio State first down.

Have a look for yourself.

It sure looked to me like Kacmarek didn't have a handle on that one and Bassa came up with it for the interception. At the very least, that one should have been reviewed, but Chip Kelly's Ohio State offense made sure to get to the line of scrimmage as fast as humanly possible and get a snap off to put a pin in any further debate about the play.

It's wild that officials weren't quicker to make a call on whether or not to take a second look at that one because it proved to be highly consequential. A few players later, Howard punched it into the end zone to open the scoring, then did the Lebron chalk thing just to make it sting a little more.

I mean, this is what you tend to see out of a big game like this, but if the controversy isn't your style, can I interest you in a little chaos?

The Ducks answered with a touchdown of their own later in the first quarter, but when it came time for the PAT, the Ducks messed up either the snap or the hold — possibly both — which led to the Ducks holder scrambling.

He then hucked it into the end zone where a Buckeye intercepted it and nearly returned it the length of the field for two points.

Just insanity.

I think I smell a classic coming…