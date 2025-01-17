Did George Kittle Crushing Beers Just Become The Nashville Predators Good Luck Charm?

It has been a rough season for the Nashville Predators, but it's nothing San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and a nice, $15 arena brewski can't solve.

The Preds have been in the middle of a nightmare season, despite a busy offseason that had some (*sheepishly raises hand*) thinking they could be one of the contenders in the Central Division.

However, this is a franchise that needs a little bit of magic to get rolling. Remember last season? They ripped through the spring after canceling plans to see a U2 concert at The Sphere in Las Vegas.

Well, I think we may have found something to kickstart the team and give them a little mojo for another run down the stretch.

The aforementioned Kittle spends his offseasons in Music City, and he's a big Predators fan. He was on hand to watch them take on the Chicago Blackhawks (one of the few teams in hockey worse than them) on Thursday night.

The game was scoreless in the first period when the Predators went on a power play. They set up shop and worked the puck over to Steven Stamkos who did his thing and rifled a puck into the back of the net from his office.

But here's where it gets weird…

You know how you can sync up Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon to The Wizard of Oz?

Well, in a similar fashion, this power play goal synced up to George Kittle Crushing a beer in the stands.

That was magic. No other explanation.

I've seen a lot of beers get chugged at games. I don't think I've ever seen one practically end up on the scoresheet like that.

The team should have been throwing beers at Kittle all night long because this game ended up being a bit close, but the Predators managed to win it in a shootout.