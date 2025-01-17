Dick Vitale Is Back, Will Call Duke-Wake Forest Game Next Week

We haven’t heard Dick Vitale call a college basketball game since 2023 , and if you ask me, that’s way too long of a stretch. But on January 25, that wait will be over.

ESPN announced that next Saturday, Vitale is going to be courtside when the Duke Blue Devils take on the in-state rival Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, NC. Vitale had been out of the broadcasting booth for almost two years due to a battle with vocal cord cancer. But last week , the legendary announcer received some great news when he was announced cancer-free.

"At this point, your vocal function is outstanding. I haven't heard your voice like this in a while," Dr. Zeitels said. "We're going to have to restrict some of your activities while you do the games for a little while."

Vitale released a statement through ESPN saying that he’s thrilled to get back to doing what he loves most.

"I am absolutely ecstatic and I can’t believe this is happening after going through five major vocal cord surgeries, 65 radiation treatments and chemotherapy for six months," Vitale said . "It’s been a very tough journey, but all of the prayers and messages from the beautiful fans have inspired me... I just hope that I can offer the people some basketball insights that can bring even more excitement to the game."

He couldn’t have picked a better game to start off with. Not only will he get to call a game featuring the electrifying Cooper Flagg , but this will be the first time the teams have met on this court since last year’s controversial court-storming incident .

(Side note: it was only controversial because Kyle Filipowski acted like a crybaby in the aftermath, but I digress). We’re going to get a drama-filled game with the best player in the country playing, and Vitale is going to call it?

It should be awesome with a capital "A," baby.