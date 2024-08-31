DeVonta Smith Does Not Seem Thrilled About Playing A Game In Brazil

The NFL will play its first-ever game in South American soil on Friday when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paolo, Brazil. But DeVonta Smith doesn't sound like he's looking forward to the trip.

A reporter asked the Eagles' wide receiver for his thoughts on the international game, and he responded simply, "No comment."

The players have plenty of reasons to be irked about this scheduling decision. While jet lag won't be a factor like it is in the European games (Sao Paolo is just one hour ahead of Eastern Time), it's still a LONG trip. According to Google, a non-stop flight from Philly to Sao Paolo takes about nine and a half hours, and the flight from Green Bay is a whopping 13 hours. And, with the game being played on a Friday, it’s a deviation from the normal game week routine.

Aside from logistical issues, there are also plenty of safety concerns for the players and staff making the trip. Those in the Eagles' traveling party have been given a safety guide that advises against certain behavior — including carrying a cell phone while walking down the street.

"We had a meeting yesterday. It was like a whole bunch of don't do's," wide receiver A.J. Brown said. "I'm just trying to go down there. Win a football game and come back home. That's the best way I can put it."

The question of safety has been a hot topic all summer ahead of the Week 1 match-up. Packers running back Josh Jacobs made headlines back in June when, during an appearance on the Green Light Podcast with Chris Long, he said that the players would not be able to wear green, adding that it had "something to do with the gangs." An NFL spokesperson denied Jacobs's claim, and he later apologized.

"After hearing all the stuff, I'm probably gonna be in my room," Brown said.

That may be the smart move. If, that is, the game even happens at all. Brazil is also currently dealing with devastating wildfires that are affecting a large portion of the country and leading to a significant drop in air quality. So, in addition to actively steering clear of violence and thieves, players might also be inhaling smoky, polluted air that could pose a major risk to their health.

But hey, anything to help Roger Goodell & Co. make more money in more countries.