Devils Mascot Plows Himself Into Glass, Must Not Have Learned His Lesson The First Time

Someone may need to check on the New Jersey Devils mascot NJ Devil because he took one big hit on Monday night, and it would appear to indicate that he may not have learned his lesson when it comes to running toward panes of glass.

The Devils hosted the Utah Hockey Club on Monday night, with the NHL's newest team entering the Prudential Center on a three-game win streak.

Sure, that maiden win was against the Blackhawks, but road wins against a playoff team in the New York Islanders and the reigning Presidents' Trophy winners the New York Rangers, and that's an impressive 3-0 start to the year.

However, they finally met their match in the final game of their three-game trip to the New York area, with the Devils shutting out Utah and handing them their first regular season loss in franchise history.

So, considering that this was another solid win for the 4-1 Devils, why did NJ Devil feel the need to do this?

Someone get that Devil an icepak, stat!

I mean, we've all had moments where we wanted to kamikaze ourselves through a sheet of glass while watching our favorite team. I'm a Flyers fan, so I certainly have.

Poor NJ Devil probably had his fair share of those moments last season, with the Devils underperforming and dealing with some major key injuries.

But this year? It's all good so far!

I do find it funny, however, that this is the second time we've seen NJ Devil go running full steam ahead at a pane of glass.

Fortunatley, this time wasn't as catastrophic as the first.

Ouch. Although, I'm sure every parent there appreciated NJ Devil livening up the dreaded parachute activities (Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz!).

I'm sure NJ Devil will be no worse for wear after taking that whack and will be back in action when the Devils return home on Saturday for a game against the Washington Capitals after a couple of road games this week against the Carolina Hurricanes and the Ottawa Senators.