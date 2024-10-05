Devils Dunk On Sabres After Sweeping NHL Global Series

The first two games of the 2024-25 NHL season are in the books and both of them ended with New Jersey Devils wins, something the team was all too eager to remind their opponent, the Buffalo Sabres.

The Devils and Sabres played the first two games of their 82-game schedules over in Prague, Czechia as part of the NHL Global Series. The Sabres even played an exhibition game against German club EHC Red Bull München.

However, the Sabres will probably be a little more eager than the Devils to get back to the United States after the Devils won the first game of the weekend on Friday 4-1 and then went on to win Saturday's game 3-1 thanks to three unanswered goals.

So, how better to remind the Sabres what their record is after the global series than reminding them that both games were played in Prague's O2 Arena?

Ouch, Too soon.

Although, I think this is kind of the way most of us expected the Global Series to go. The Devils were a wreck last year, but that was largely due to the injury bug and lackluster goaltending.

Well, through two games, they've had both Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen start games and each of them only gave up one goal a piece, with Markstrom dropping an early save of the year candidate on Friday.

The Sabres have some offensive weapons in Tage Thompson (who scored their lone goal on Saturday), Alex Tuch, and captain Rasmus Dahlin, but they're likely far from the most potent offense the Devils tandem will face.

Luckily, we'll get a good measuring stick for how the backend has improved when they play their next game against the high-powered offense of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Sabres next opportunity to get rid of that goose egg in the win column when they face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.