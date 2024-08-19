Detroit Tigers Pitcher Gives Reason Why He'd Want To Meet Abraham Lincoln, Immediately Regrets It

I honestly think one of the best things the MLB does is hold a regular-season game at the Little League World Series in Williamsport, PA, and this year’s edition was awesome.

Before the game between the Detroit Tigers and the New York Yankees took place, one player from each team participated in the first pitch by doing a relay form deep in centerfield to home plate. In all honesty, I think that’s one of the coolest traditions out there.

And this year’s game was particularly entertaining. While the team only combined to score five runs, Parker Meadows hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Tigers a 3-2 victory.

And of course, there’s the exposure that the next generation of baseball athletes gets to the big leaguers, which is also great for the kids.

Finally, there’s the portion of the TV broadcast where ESPN interviewed players from each team and asked them some random ice-breaker questions: favorite food, favorite subject in school, favorite artist, simple stuff like that.

But Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske found a way to make his answer incredibly morbid.

Brieske was asked what person he would want to meet, and he chose Abraham Lincoln. Being the closet Abe-nerd that I am (he’s my favorite president), I appreciated this answer.

Then out of nowhere, the pitcher explained his reason for why he’d want to meet our 16th president, and that’s when things got dark.

"One person I would love to meet: Abraham Lincoln. I'd just like to pick his brain, to be quite honest. That sounds bad now that I say it," Brieske said.

Gee, ya don’t say!

Now look, if he used this expression for almost any other person in existence, this would have been fine. But as anyone who paid attention in elementary school history class knows, Lincoln was shot in the head by John Wilkes Booth on April 14, 1865. I’ll let you figure out why Brieske’s expression is problematic in this situation.

Fans everywhere immediately commented on this response, and some of them were gold.

Can I fault the guy for wanting to meet an American icon like Lincoln? Of course not. But he definitely wants a redo on that last part of his answer.