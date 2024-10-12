Detroit Tigers Magic Runs Out, As Cleveland Guardians Ride Grand Slam To ALCS

The Detroit Tigers have been one of the most unexpected postseason teams in baseball history. Out of nowhere, the Tigers turned their season around in August, riding likely Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and a sea of relievers to a stunning wild card berth.

The team was lovably nicknamed the "Gritty Tigs," thanks to its propensity for comeback wins and finishing out close, hard-fought games. In the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, they took a 2-1 series lead, seeming to set up a date in the ALCS with the New York Yankees. Even after losing game four, they had Skubal set to pitch a decisive game five in Cleveland.

For four and a half innings, it looked like Detroit's strategy was working beautifully. But in the bottom of the fifth inning, the best pitcher in baseball unraveled in a hurry. And suddenly, the Guardians showed that they're plenty gritty themselves.

With the Tigers ahead 1-0, Cleveland got singles from Andres Gimenez and Steven Kwan before an infield single from David Fry loaded the bases. Skubal hit Jose Ramirez with a pitch to tie the score, and then Lane Thomas provided the big blow with a game, and series-changing grand slam.

That's what postseason baseball is all about.

Cleveland Guardians Move On To Face New York Yankees In ALCS

There's nothing like the intensity of playoff baseball, where every pitch can dramatically alter the course of the game. Where you see managers forced to make decisions between sticking with their starter or going to a fresher reliever. That's exactly what happened in the bottom of the fifth, with Tigers manager A.J. Hinch sticking with Skubal. And it backfired.

Even after surrendering a back-breaking grand slam, Detroit battled back to move the score to 5-3 by the middle of the seventh, but the Guardians tacked on another run with three singles and closer Emmanuel Clase got through the eighth inning by striking out Kerry Carpenter. He stayed in to close out the ninth and send the Guardians through to the next round.

Cleveland will head to New York to take on the Yankees starting on Monday, with New York expected to be heavily favored. The Guardians rotation is questionable, to say the least, but their offense has proven to be resilient and remarkably consistent with timely hitting.

New York's top level talent, with Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Gerrit Cole, is difficult to match. But as we've seen time and time again in the playoffs, that's not always the deciding factor. In an exhilarating postseason, the ALCS is sure to provide more fireworks.