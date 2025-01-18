Detroit Lions Break Internet With Incredible Hype Video: WATCH

The Detroit Lions gave fans a shot of adrenaline Saturday morning.

The Lions play the Commanders Saturday night in the playoffs, and fans are buzzing going into the game. Detroit is the top seed in the NFC, might have the best team in franchise history and there's been a complete and total culture shift.

The Lions are no longer a joke in the NFL. The team is elite, and it's time to find out just how high this plane can fly.

Detroit Lions drop awesome hype video for playoff game against the Commanders.

What does a major football game require? You already know the answer.

An epic hype video.

That's what the Lions dropped for fans Saturday afternoon. Give it a watch below, and make sure to let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Inject that video directly into my soul. Let it hit the bloodstream and get to my heart as quickly as possible. I'm not the only person who loved it.

Check out some of the responses and reactions below:

Yes, this is our destiny !! 3 more wins starting tonight !! Dominate

RAAHHHHHHHHHH

A Super Bowl for #OnePride would be amazing for Detroit

Lets go Lions. We've got this.

I love this team.

CHILLS

LET’S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!

COME AND GET IT

Detroit fans have been desperate for success for decades, and Dan Campbell is the mad scientist who finally delivered it to them.

It's a new era in Detroit. It's a new culture. A new vibe. A new sense of confidence, and the next postseason run starts tonight against the Commanders.

Can you feel the energy in the air?

Who do you think will win tonight? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.