Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams Not Facing Charges Over Gun-Related Scene

Third-year Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams has faced some close calls off the field. In his latest case regarding a potential concealed weapons charge, a Wayne County prosecutor announced on Monday that Williams will not face criminal charges related to an early-morning scene on Oct. 8.

Williams, 23, was riding as a passenger with his brother when authorities pulled the vehicle over for speeding at 1 a.m. (ET) that day. Williams' brother stated that two weapons were in the car, though both were registered: one under Williams and the other under his brother.

However, the Lions player did not have a concealed pistol license then.

Since Williams neither had the weapon on him nor claimed to have put the gun in the vehicle, the wideout was released by authorities instead of being detained.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced her decision not to file criminal charges against Williams.

"Because the case law is silent regarding the specific issue, and the legislative intent of the CPL statute does not support charges under these facts, no charges will issue in this matter, and the warrant is denied," the Wayne County prosecutor announced.

"We have looked at this case thoroughly and objectively. We did not consider that Mr. Williams is a Detroit professional athlete in our decision making. We have charged Detroit area athletes before and would not have hesitated to do so again if the facts of this case could be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," Worthy added.

The prosecutor continued, "When it comes to charging decisions, we do not take into consideration who the potential defendant is, how much power and influence they have, or how beloved they may be. We deal with the facts and the law only. ...

"The gun was not on Williams, he never admitted to putting the gun in the car and Williams is eligible for a concealed pistol license."

As noted by the Detroit Free Press, Detroit Police opened an investigation into the supervising officer at the scene after Williams was released rather than arrested.

Williams received a four-game suspension last season for violating NFL gambling guidelines, and he was also banned for two additional games this season due to a PED-related offense.

Williams is playing his best season this year, racking up 29 catches for a whopping 602 yards (20.8 yards per reception) and four touchdowns.

