Deshaun Watson Isn't Losing His Job But Is Playing Like He Should

It ended with Deshaun Watson on the bench. He seemed defeated and perhaps finally unmasked as the guy who isn't now and perhaps never will be the man to return the Cleveland Browns to greatness.

This day was perhaps the roughest Watson has had during his three seasons with the Browns.

That, by the way, is saying a lot because he's had some really awful days both on and off the field in recent years despite his fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

That's because this was the day it looked as if Watson quit during a key moment in thea 34-13 loss to Washington.

Deshaun Watson Didn't Quit

To be clear, Watson didn't actually quit.

The Browns are so bad that they lined up for a key fourth-and-goal situation from the 8-yard line with 12 men on the field.

Quickie football lesson: The game is played with 11 per side.

"We had the wrong amount of people in the huddle and at that point, we were just going to kick the field goal," coach Kevin Stefanski said.

But the optics of Watson just standing there, letting the play clock wind down and ultimately run out, then just walking off the field while Stefanski lost his mind was jarring.

It didn't help Watson's case that he's good enough to help an incomplete team win. He's apparently not.

Promises Of A Fix From Browns

"We will get that fixed," Stefanski said. "Before we beat anybody, you have to stop beating yourself."

Stefanski beat up on himself some during his postgame news conference. But he refused to single out Watson, instead saying that the team's problems during its disappointing 1-4 start is on, well, everybody.

"We need to play better as an offense," Stefanski said. "We need to move the ball on first and second down, convert when we get to third down. Score in the red zone. We're not doing that. We need to play better as an offense. We need to coach better as an offense."

Yeah, that's not going to satisfy the mob. The fans are carrying virtual torches and pitchforks on social media and they want Watson blamed for the problems because he hasn't been a solution.

Even media is calling for Watson's ouster as the starting quarterback.

Browns Not Benching Deshaun Watson

But neither the fans nor the media get a vote in whether Watson continues to start or not. The guy who gets the only vote that we know of is Stefanski.

And he has cast his vote in the Ohio general quarterback election.

"We're not changing quarterbacks," the coach said. "We need to play better. I need to coach better. And that's really what it is."

Well, surprise, Watson agrees with Stefanski's decision.

"I'm rocking to whatever coach's decision is," Watson said. "We don't listen to the outside world regardless of what it is. That's all I can worry about, is what I can control."

Watson Another Poor Outing

Watson completed 15 of 28 passes for all of 125 yards. He was sacked seven times in part because the Cleveland offensive line is not very good and in part because he needs to speed up his process and get the ball out quicker.

But Watson, who has major work to do, didn't exactly put himself out there as being responsible for the issues. He basically said the offense needs more repetitions, more time, and perhaps a sitdown with coaches to figure things out.

Watson defended his own play.

"I'm doing what I need to do as far as getting the ball out as fast as possible," he said. "Get the ball to the guys, make the correct reads, not everything is going to be perfect but at the same time, create and make plays when nothing is there."

That obviously isn't going to fly. This was a day when Watson's best effort paled in comparison to the work of Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels – who is a rookie playing like an MVP candidate.

Everyone is looking at Watson as the guy who is being paid to raise the Browns to prominence. But hasn't.