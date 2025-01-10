Deshaun Watson Ruptures Achilles Again, Could Miss All Of 2025

The Deshaun Watson saga in Cleveland has taken another miserable turn.

Earlier this week, OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported that the Browns quarterback suffered a "setback" in his recovery from a torn Achilles. During a routine end of the year physical, doctors found something amiss in Watson’s heel, and at the time, they were not sure what the extent of the injury was.

But now they know, and it’s not good news.

Reports have emerged that Watson somehow tore his Achilles again, and had surgery to repair it Thursday. The worst part? He might miss all the 2025 season.

While it’s certainly unfortunate for the player and the franchise, it almost seems normal in a way. It’s simply the newest development and is just another chapter in what has been a tragic, decades-long quarterback comedy (tragedy?) that just keeps getting worse year-by-year for the Browns.

In his three years in Cleveland , Watson has been set back by numerous injuries and has played only a total of 19 games. Mind you, this comes after he signed a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract that he most certainly has not lived up to. Watson was supposed to be the long-sought answer for the Browns at quarterback. Instead, his injuries have forced Cleveland to add to their insanely long list of players who have started under center for them since 1999 .

Cleveland has the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft (seems like we’ve seen that before). With Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders on the board, it would be shocking to see Cleveland pick anyone but those two. If they don’t, they will have to resort to one of several bad options.