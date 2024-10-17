Derek Jeter Tells Funny Story About Trolling Mets Fan Jerry Seinfeld With Baha Men CD

The World Series is just a week away, and it could be between two New York City teams. With that in mind, Derek Jeter is reviving memories from the 2000 Subway Series between the Yankees and the Mets.

During Wednesday's pre-game coverage, the former Yankees captain told a story about the time he clowned on Jerry Seinfeld, a known Mets fan, and he used the Baha Men to do it.

Yes, the Baha Men. There's a group you haven't thought about in 20 years.

Anyway, it all started during Game 4 of that 2000 World Series.

"I’m leading off the game," Jeter recalled. "And the Mets roll out the Baja Men, and they’re singing ‘Who Let the Dogs Out’ in front of the Mets dugout.

"And I just happened to look at Jerry. And I just shook my head."

The Yankees won that game and, ultimately, the series, 4-1. Jeter was, of course, named World Series MVP.

"I ran into him a couple of years ago. He was telling me the story," Jeter said. "I bought a Baja Men CD. I signed it. We both knew it was over after this and sent it to him."

The 2024 Yankees are in a good place — currently leading the Cleveland Guardians 2-0 in the ALCS. The Mets, on the other hand, have some work to do, as they trail the Dogers 2-1 heading into Game 4.

If it is the Yankees and Mets in the Fall Classic, though, maybe they should call up the Baha Men for a reunion performance. For old times' sake.