Depressing Daytona 500 Decision, Race Wife Works On 'Booty Growth' With Big Results & NASCAR Vs. Hot New Girl

It's race week, boys and girls. That's right. RACE WEEK. There's an actual automobile race, on the actual colored TV, with actual drivers, in six days.

The Libs must be FURIOUS right now. Illegal aliens are getting deported left and right, and now NASCAR is back. AOC may not make it this week. God, what a MONTH.

Now, is this the weird time of year for NASCAR where it comes back for a week, then disappears again for two more weeks before the actual season starts? Sure. Is it the biggest blue balls tease of the year? Depends on who you are and what your situation is, but it's certainly up there.

But, we're not complaining. Not today. We get Mike Joy – and, more importantly, NOT Tony Romo – back in our living rooms six days from now. Vroom vroom.

Yes, we'll look ahead to the Busch Clash today. What else do y'all wanna get to? How about elite NASCAR wife Sam Busch working on her ass in the gym? Sure, why not?

I've also got Daytona making just the most depressing decision of all time, a couple solid fights from the racing world last week, and more NASCAR vs. IndyCar on Fox debate because everyone is mad at me.

Great. Be mad, wokes! I don't care! I NEED it.

Just kidding. Please don't be.

Four tires, enough Sunoco racing fuel to get us from here (wherever that is) to Bowman Gray, and maybe a better fitting pair of pants for Sam Busch (just kidding!) … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘It’s Race Week For One Week Then It's Back To The Offseason' edition – is LIVE!

Fox pumps out another IndyCar ad worthy of a Golden Globe

Well, might as well start out the week yet again by toeing the line with my employer. Love that. Gets the juices flowing on an otherwise slow Monday morning in January.

If you recall, about two weeks ago, I opened the class by kinda-sorta attacking Fox for their (our?) pretty obvious bias towards IndyCar heading into the season.

Now, we eventually came to the conclusion that this was a NASCAR problem (shocker), and NOT a Fox one, but it all stemmed from Fox pumping out an insane IndyCar commercial during an NFC wild card game, while putting little to no effort into a Daytona 500 ad.

The difference was obvious to literally anyone with eyes, and it pissed me off. I get it – Fox bought IndyCar rights last year. She's the new girl in town. The hot new chick who just moved here who everyone wants a piece of. NASCAR is barely a MILF at this point. I get it.

But still, the Daytona 500 is your bread-and-butter, right? The ratings may not be what they were 20 years ago, but, as far as live sporting events (minus the Super Bowl), it's one of your highest rated shows of the year … yet all the effort seems to be going into IndyCar right now.

Ass-backwards, if you ask me. And yesterday … it happened again!

At least we have Sam Busch!

Yeah … not great. And look, this isn't me taking a shot at IndyCar. Well, OK, fine – scratch that. It sort of is.

But I don't feel great about it! I know we have a ton of readers who like IndyCar – I spoke to one this weekend at the racetrack! – and I know y'all get pissy when I mock IndyCar for horrible ratings and empty grandstands.

I know the hardcore Indy folks HATE when I say the obvious – that the Daytona 500 is just infinitely better than the Indy 500.

So, I don't WANT to do that this morning. Frankly, it would probably be wise for me to somewhat get into IndyCar seeing as the folks who sign my paycheck just bought it for a shit-ton of money. Maybe I will. Who knows?

This anger is more directed at NASCAR, for giving Fox literally nothing to work with for the Daytona 500. Clearly, a good commercial can be made. You see it! It's possible. Indy gives a shit. NASCAR, at least right now, doesn't. Sad.

At least we can all agree that F1 is insufferable and for pansies!

Sam, you with us?

Tough look for Daytona here

If you're reading this and woke up this week thinking to yourself, ‘I need to work on my booty growth,’ boy are you IN LUCK! What a coincidence.

If I know my readers like I think I do, you're all looking to improve your ass in 2025. So, there you go!

Sam Busch just gave you a masterclass to having a masterass. Run with it.

You are welcome! Go get 'em.

Now, let's get back to getting angry at all things NASCAR! Well, I'm not sure if this is so much a NASCAR problem as it is a Daytona problem …

Who's bright idea was it to turn the backstretch into a Walmart parking lot? WHO?!

Great start to the motorsports season & a nice, easy Sunday bike ride!

Yeah, I mean – it's not great. Looks weird. I hate change, so this obviously annoyed me when I was out there this past weekend for the Rolex.

But, I also get it. Can't have cars flipping a billion times on your watch, over and over again, and assume the status-quo will remain unchanged.

Should they paint something on it so it doesn't look like a woke Costco parking lot? Maybe? But, also, then we run the chance of it getting too slick, which makes braking harder if you're down there, which will inevitably lead to a junkyard with 3 to go next month.

I dunno. What do y'all think? Zach.Dean@OutKick.com. Fire away!

PS: easy way to fix the outrage? Put the grandstands, at least some of them, back along the backstretch. Talk about nostalgia.

OK, let's have a couple quickies (hey now!) on the way out. You know what they say? How the Mazda race goes during Rolex week ALWAYS sets the tone for the 2025 motorsports season:

Looks like we're in for a big year! Can't wait.

Next? Who's up for a Sunday stroll?

Incredible. Don't know that I've ever seen that one before. Love that everyone just continues to drive around them while they're beating the piss out of each other. Hilarious.

God, I love this sport. You ain't getting that #content anywhere else, baby!

What was that famous NASCAR saying back in the 2010s? Boys, have at it.

10-4, Pemby! We have, and we will! Can't believe it's been 15 years since that gem of a quote. Time flies!

OK, that's it for today. Welcome to our first race week of 2025. Strap in. Mike and Clint are BACK on Sunday. Lord knows it's better than Jim and Tony. DEFINITELY better than Leigh Diffey and Steve Letarte.

Boogity.

Take us there, Larry Mac … AND McCall Gaulding!