Hockey Powerhouse Suffers Humiliating Defeat, Rivals Miracle On Ice

Denver's hockey team suffered a loss that might rival the Miracle on Ice.

The Pioneers are a college hockey powerhouse in every sense of the word. The team has six national titles since 2016, and that includes titles in 2022 and 2024.

Denver is a true blue blood in the college hockey world, and David Carle dominates year after year. That's why the team's recent game against UNLV left fans in a state of shock.

UNLV stunned Denver in hockey. (Photo by Damian Strohmeyer/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

UNLV shocks the hockey world with game against Denver.

The Pioneers - currently ranked sixth in college hockey - played UNLV in the closing days of December in an exhibition game that won't officially count against the program's record.

That's good news…..because UNLV - a club team in the ACHA - beat the Pioneers in a shootout. Yes, you read that sentence correctly.

A historic college hockey powerhouse lost to a club team. In fact, the Skatin Rebels jumped out to a 5-1 lead before the Pioneers knew what hit them.

The Pioneers eventually stormed back to force a shootout, which ended with the UNLV Skatin Rebels winning.

Yet, Denver is trying to convince people the exhibition game was simply a tie, and not a loss. Below is a screenshot of the team's website.

Denver recorded it's loss to UNLV - a club team - as a tie. (Credit: Denver Hockey website)

No matter how Denver wants to record its loss, you can't erase what people watched with their own eyes. It's hard to even imagine a comparison to this when it comes to college football.

My best comparison would be if Georgia lost to a top DIII team. Imagine if UW-Whitewater went down to Athens and jumped out to a 35-7 lead. Does that break your brain? It should because it's almost impossible to imagine.

Herb Brooks would certainly be proud of the Skatin Rebels, and that's a great reason to smash play on the legendary speech from "Miracle" below.

