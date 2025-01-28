Broncos Will Supply Helmets To Every High School Football Program In Colorado

The Denver Broncos are doing their best to take care of the next generation of NFL players.

On Tuesday, the franchise announced All In. All Covered. — a new program that will provide more than 15,000 Riddell Axiom smart helmets to all 277 high schools that play tackle football in the state of Colorado. This particular helmet was rated one of the overall safest helmets this season by the NFL and the NFLPA.

"We’re wanting to make the game as safe as possible and wanting to grow the game, and making sure that parents, administrators, and coaches understand this is one of the most innovative and safe helmets that’s out there," Broncos co-owner Carrie Walton Penner said. "I think it gives parents a little bit more comfort if they have questions about whether or not their children should play tackle football."

Each helmet is equipped with technology that senses and reports impact. Riddell will provide custom helmet fittings for each of the students, and the Denver Broncos Foundation will pay for four years of InSite Analytics plus a Riddell Sideline Device for tracking and analyzing performance, according to Axios.

The initiative will cost the club $12 million, making it the largest community investment in Broncos history.

"We’re really excited about this," Walton Penner said. "It feels like a capstone program, and it really kind of establishes what we want to do, and how we’re focusing on being a good partner across the state, and really thinking about youth."

Health — especially as it relates to concussions and brain trauma — has long been a concern for the NFL, despite the league's constant reassurance to fans that it's doing everything it can to prioritize player safety.

This helmet distribution program is a huge investment in the future of the game by the Broncos and a great example of an NFL club putting its money where its mouth is.