Democrats Propose Federal Bill To Restrict Sports Betting In All 50 States

Two Congressional Democrats, Senator Richard Blumental (D-CT) and Representative Paul Tonko (D-NY) have proposed a bill that would create a nationwide ban on sports betting.

The Supporting Affordability and Fairness with Every Bet Act, or SAFE Bet Act, would require the states where sports betting is currently legal to submit an application to the U.S. Justice Department. Those applications would be evaluated by the U.S. Attorney General, with approvals lasting for only three years, according to ESPN.

"State regulation is faint-hearted and half-baked. That's why we need a national standard," Blumenthal said. "Not to ban gambling but simply to take back control over an industry that is out of bounds."

Tonko also said: "We need to address addictions of all kinds. If not, we're failing in our responsibilities."

American Gaming Association senior vice president of government relations Chris Cylke responded.

"Introducing heavy-handed federal prohibitions is a slap in the face to state legislatures and gaming regulators who have dedicated countless time and resources to developing thoughtful frameworks unique to their jurisdictions," Cylke said.

The SAFE Bet act would not just create a ban and approvals process, but also ban specific type of advertisements and incentives. Gambling businesses would not be able to run ads between 8am and 10pm, or during events or games. "Bonus bets," and "no sweat bets" would also be banned. Individuals would have to pass an "affordability check" for betting more than $1,000 in 24-hours. Prop bets on college sports would be banned, and a new nationwide list created for operators to check before taking bets.

Sports Betting Bill Would Thoroughly Dismantle The Industry

There's already been opposition to the bill, with a Nevada State Senator Robin Titus (D), saying it's "misguided."

"While the SAFE Bet Act is perhaps well-intentioned, pre-empting state gaming regulators by outlawing most forms of advertising and restricting the types and methods by which customers can place bets is a misguided approach," Titus said.

Blumenthal though, said it's a "public health" issue.

"This bill is a matter of public health," Blumenthal said. "It is a matter of stopping addiction, saving lives and making sure that young people particularly are protected against this exploitation."



Sports betting addiction is a real, significant problem. Now that access has been expanded to the majority of states, it's become easier than ever to lose a lot money, very quickly. Just ask Shohei Ohtani's interpreter.

But this bill isn't the answer. Personal responsibility and individual liberty has to matter. And given the response from members of their own party, the odds of this bill passing seem low. At best.