Flight Carrying Carolina Panthers Players Runs Off Taxiway After Landing In Charlotte After Preseason Game

A Delta Airlines flight with a number of Carolina Panthers players on it ran off of the runway shortly after landing at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Friday morning following the Panthers' preseason game on the road against the New England Patriots.

According to WCNC, the incident occurred around 2:35 AM as the flight touched down after taking off from Providence, Rhode Island. "The right main gear of Delta 8860 exited the taxiway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport following a normal arrival," the airline shared. Emergency vehicles quickly made their way over to the aircraft moments after it touched down in Charlotte.

Witnesses at the airport explained that an unknown number of Panthers players were onboard the flight. Thankfully, Delta did confirm that none of the 188 customers on board were injured in what could have been a very unfortunate situation.

In predictable airline fashion, Delta wrote that "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience." It's unknown if the airline handed out one (1) free drink ticket to make up for the inconvenience.

Charlotte Douglas experienced another incident just hours before the Panthers players landed.

An American Airlines flight landed safely at the airport four hours prior in which flight attendants were hurt upon arrival from Tampa Bay due to unexpected turbulence. The flight attendants who were injured were taken to a local hospital for evaluation. No passengers on the flight from Tampa Bay were injured during travel.