Deion Sanders Offers Outstanding Advice To Players Looking To Transfer

Deion Sanders wants college football players looking to transfer to make sure their priorities are straight.

The Colorado Buffaloes coach pulled off an awesome rebuild job in Boulder. His team went 9-3 in year two, and despite facing plenty of doubts, Sanders has his program humming and improving.

That success is almost certainly going to lead to an increase in interest from transfers. Sanders just wants to make sure people have the right attitude and priority before hopping into the portal.

Deion Sanders goes viral with advice for players in the transfer portal.

The Colorado head coach took to X early Monday morning to share a very simple message for players hoping to find a new spot.

"You’re gonna get vetted thoroughly by us and then I pray u know the difference of being offered a bag & being offered a BLESSING," the former NFL star turned college football coach tweeted.

While I've certainly been critical of Sanders in the past, I get paid to call balls and strikes. The Colorado coach's outlook is the correct one.

While I've certainly been critical of Sanders in the past, I get paid to call balls and strikes. The Colorado coach's outlook is the correct one.

Right now, a lot of players are just chasing NIL money in the transfer portal. It's all about who can get them the biggest payday and do it as quickly as possible.

I love capitalism and certainly am not against anyone getting paid. However, the goal should be to make the NFL. What players can earn in the NFL dwarfs what can be earned in NIL cash. It's stepping over dollars to pick up pennies.

Instead of focusing on finding a coach who can set them up for a lengthy career in the pros, some guys just want to get a bunch of money right now even if it's not the best situation. That's a decision that many might come to regret.

What do you think about Deion Sanders' advice?