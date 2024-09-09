Deion Sanders Posts Update On Son Shilo After Forearm Surgery

Deion Sanders decided to tell the world that his son Shilo appeared to be in good spirits after surgery.

On Saturday evening, Shilo (who plays safety for the Colorado Buffaloes) was making a play in the first quarter in a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln, NE. He stepped in to make a tackle on Cornhuskers running back Dante Dowdell, and immediately got up and went to the locker room after and did not return to the game. The Buffaloes were already losing 14-0 when Sanders got hurt, and his absence certainly didn’t do anything to help Colorado’s case.

Coach Prime said during the game that he suspected that he had broken his forearm.

"I think a broken forearm, something like that, so he won't be back at all," the head coach said.

Earlier this morning, Shiloh had surgery to repair the injury he sustained, and thankfully appears to be in good spirits. His father took to X to post a caption showing himself, Shilo, and his other son Deion Jr., saying that everything went well at the hospital.

"God is Good! Can’t wait to see u back ready to go. Love ya son!," the post’s caption read.

It’s unclear how long it will be until Shilo is back, but the Buffaloes will certainly miss his presence on defense. Last season, he led the team in tackles (70) and forced fumbles (4), which earned him second-team All-Pac-12 honors. Additionally, he tied for the Pac-12 lead with 55 solo tackles.

Colorado’s next game is against Colorado State on Saturday. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.