Shedeur Sanders Ruthlessly Roasted After Simple Tweet Backfires

Shedeur Sanders got cooked on social media after trying to share a motivational message.

Deion Sanders, his sons and the Colorado Buffaloes got absolutely destroyed by the Nebraska Cornhuskers over the weekend.

The game was 28-0 before anyone seemingly had the time to blink. The circus in Boulder is seemingly coming undone right in front of America, and Shedeur's attempt to motivate his guys blew up in his face.

Shedeur Sanders roasted on X.

The Colorado QB attempted to share a motivational message on X Monday afternoon when he tweeted, "New week let’s work."

Pretty simple, right? Well, the internet had other thoughts. People hopped into the comments and poured it on the Colorado QB.

Check out some of the responses and reactions below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Ladies and gentlemen, it's officially safe to say college football fans are rolling and in mid-season form. We're only in week three, but the pettiness and sniping online would have you think that it's already November.

Shedeur Sanders hopped on X, and shared four words. Just four words, and he's not getting obliterated for it in the comments.

Turns out you can't tweet about wanting to get to work on a new week after getting rocked by Nebraska without people taking some shots of their own.

At the end of the day, Colorado has nobody to blame but itself. Deion Sanders and Shedeur created a reality TV culture. They created a culture full of drama and distractions.

Now, people are rejoicing at the fact the team looked horrible against Nebraska, and if we're being honest, the Buffs didn't look great against NDSU in the season opener. Next up is Colorado State. Social media is going to be on *FIRE* if Deion and company lose to the Rams. Have a prediction for the game? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.