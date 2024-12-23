Deion Sanders Jr. Reveals Travis Hunter Is Paying Colorado NIL Salaries

Travis Hunter has made a lot of money in NIL deals. So much so that he's sharing the wealth with his teammates.

During a recent interview on the Zero 2 Sixty podcast, Deion Sanders Jr. — the son of Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders — revealed that Hunter personally donates to Colorado's NIL collective so that his teammates can make money, too.

"You know he received no NIL from the collective?" Sanders said. "He's one of the biggest donors to the collective, meaning he's paying a lot of other people's NIL on his team. ... He's paying at least 10-15 guys' NILs on the team."

How much money does Travis Hunter make from NIL deals?

Per On3, Hunter is currently ranked second in NIL valuations at $5.2 million, with only his quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, bringing in more ($6.2 million).

So, while Hunter doesn't receive any money from the collective, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is doing just fine after signing multiple lucrative NIL deals with brands like Adidas, United Airlines, Buffalo Wild Wings, 7-Eleven, EA Sports, Celsius and NerdWallet.

Will Travis Hunter play in Colorado's bowl game against BYU?

While some collegiate superstars opt to sit out of their respective bowl games, Hunter will suit up for the Buffs one last time on Dec. 28 when Colorado takes on BYU in the Alamo Bowl. The two-way star said he owes it to his coach and to his teammates.

"It's definitely important because, you know, I started this thing with Coach Prime and Shedeur and most of the coaches on the coaching staff, so I want to finish it off right," Hunter said. "I didn't give them a full season my first year [because of injury], so I'm going to go ahead and end this thing off right. It's going to be our last game together, so I'm going to go out there and dominate and show the loyalty that I have for him.

"Definitely looking forward to it. I'm just excited to go out there and play football one more time before the offseason."

Hunter is expected to be a top five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.