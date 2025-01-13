Jerry Jones Reaches Out To Deion Sanders Regarding Dallas Cowboys Coaching Vacancy

After not agreeing to a new contract with Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has reportedly spoken with Colorado head coach Deion Sanders about the job opening.

This would be a massive move in the coaching world, especially given that Sanders has made it clear in the past that he has no intentions of coaching in the NFL, if it didn’t involve his kids. According to Jordan Schultz, and OutKick's Trey Wallace has confirmed, Jones and Sanders have had discussions about the possibility of ‘Coach Prime’ coaching the Cowboys.

The news might come as a surprise to some, since Sanders has mentioned that the only way he'd want to get involved at the professional level was if it were coaching his kids.

That would not be the case for the Cowboys, unless they made some type of drastic move to get Shedeur Sanders or Shilo Sanders in the upcoming NFL Draft, which also doesn't seem likely because they have Dak Prescott.

According to OutKick NFL Senior writer Armando Salguero, the conversations can be characterized as Sanders being more intrigued by the Cowboys' possibility, than the Cowboys being interested in hiring Deion Sanders. But, both sides agree that more conversations about the opening should occur.

But, there is an obvious history between Jerry Jones and Deion Sanders, dating back to Coach Prime's playing days for the Dallas Cowboys. Could something like this work between the pair, with Sanders actually making the jump to the NFL without one of his kids on the roster? That will obviously lead the discussion around the Cowboys opening, and if this goes any further.

There was also chatter in the last week the Deion Sanders was interested in the Las Vegas Raiders opening, but that the team did not feel the same way. Could this be Jerry Jones doing his old buddy Deion Sanders a favor by acting as if there is some strong interest from the Cowboys in the Colorado head coach?

I wouldn’t put it past them.

Deion Sanders Excited To Coach At Colorado Without Kids

Speaking with his Colorado team Sunday, Deion Sanders noted how excited he was to coach this 2025 roster that did not include Shedeur or Shilo Sanders, giving him the opportunity to be a coach, and not also a father at the same time.

"It's an honor and a privilege to be standing before you. I can't explain how happy, and how thoughtful, and how thankful I am for this day," Deion Sanders told the team. "I have been praying about this day, I've been anticipating this day. You gotta understand this is an emotional day for me. This is the first day I've been up here without two knuckleheads ...Shilo told me I was gonna get mad at him for not being in the meeting today, knowing he's not supposed to be in the meeting today.

"But, this is the first day I'm coaching without my boys, which is a pleasure and honor for me. So now I can just be a coach, I don't have to be no dad. I like that, I love that. But I feel like I'm going to treat somebody in here, or the multitude of y'all in here like you’re my sons, because I love y'all that much because you could’ve chose anybody, but you chose us. And I feel like you chose me."

We will see where this goes, as winter workouts started Monday for the Buffaloes. Remember, Deion Sanders signed 5-star QB Julian Lewis, along with a plethora of other players from the transfer portal with the intention of being in Boulder.

Could the NFL lure him away from all of those promises made to recent transfers and signee’s?

The clock is ticking.