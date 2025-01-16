Deion Sanders 'Would Almost Certainly' Take Dallas Cowboys Job If Jerry Jones Offered: Report

The ongoing conversation surrounding Deion Sanders and the Dallas Cowboys continues to build, as the Colorado head coach has had conversations with Jerry Jones about the opening. If you wondering if Coach Prime would take the job, one report states that he would almost certainly take it if offered.

This discussion around Deion Sanders is not going away until either the Cowboys fill the position, or Coach Prime makes it known without a doubt that he isn't leaving Colorado.

On Thursday, Ed Werder reported that many around Sanders are encouraging the Buffaloes head coach to go all-in on the pursuit of the job.

"Regarding Deion Sanders: I’m being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next #Cowboys head coach, that those around him are encouraging him to pursue it and that Jones is enamored with the idea," Werder posted on social media.

Is Deion Sanders Ready For The NFL?

Would Deion Sanders make for a good NFL coach? That is the discussion that continues to be had right now around the coaching industry. The fact that Jerry Jones is looking to make a splashy hire would fit the narrative of what Sanders would bring to the organization.

Make no mistake, Sanders is doing a fantastic job at Colorado at being a CEO-type head coach, letting his assistants do their job without much interference, which would almost certainly be the same type of situation in Dallas.

As we've heard in the past from Sanders, the only way he'd want to coach in the league is if it was also coaching one of his kids. Now, does that mean Shedeur, Shilo, or even Travis Hunter? That's up for interpretation.

But as we sit here on a Thursday in mid-January, with Colorado already starting its winter workouts, and a number of high-profile players already enrolled at the school, while participating in classes, you have to wonder what kind of timetable is Coach Prime working on.

What we do know is that there is at least some interest in Deion Sanders going back to Dallas, from Jerry Jones at least. Now, it's up to Sanders on how hard he really wants to pursue this position.