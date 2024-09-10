Deion Sanders Slammed By NFL Executives

Deion Sanders isn't impressing some NFL executives.

Sanders and Colorado are fresh off getting absolutely manhandled by Nebraska in Lincoln this past weekend. The game was 28-0 at halftime, and it felt like a mask-off moment for the Buffaloes.

The hype is gone, the defense is terrible, the offense is mediocre when challenged and the light on the season is already dimming.

Now, Sanders is taking heat from people at the NFL level for how he's handling things in Boulder.

NFL executives slam Deion Sanders.

When Colorado hired Deion, it was nothing but nonstop hype and stories about how Sanders was going to inject life into the program. There were even early suggestions the NFL might be looming.

He's certainly injected attention, but went 4-8 last year and 1-1 this season. Not great, and it sounds like people in the NFL have cooled significantly on him.

"Now, he looks like a guy who lacks detail, his hard-edged style is running people out of there and he is just really promoting his son," an unnamed NFL executive told The Athletic.

"He is just really promoting his son."

Brutal.

That also wasn't the only negative thing told to the outlet. A second executive told The Athletic, "There is nothing wrong with what we said last year, that he tells the truth and connects with players. But there’s a lot more that goes into it than connecting with the players and telling the truth to the media about the state of college athletics. A lot more goes into winning, like blocking and tackling and protecting the passer and having the quarterback not scramble so frequently that everything is off timing."

Translation: He's not an Xs and Os coach.

It's hard to argue that what's happening in Colorado is anything other than a circus. The college football world spent Monday discussing whether Deion banned the band from playing the fight song after touchdowns in favor of Shedeur's rap song. The school eventually issued a weak denial that did acknowledge snippets of Sheduer's song will be played after he scores touchdowns.

Get blown out over the weekend and then spend Monday dealing with completely unnecessary distractions. Welcome to the Deion Sanders show in Boulder.

NFL execs slamming him - including one essentially saying he has no idea how to coach - is just the cherry on top of the past few days with the Colorado program. We'll see how Colorado responds against CSU because they desperately need some good news. Let me know your thoughts on Deion at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.